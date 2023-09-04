RJ Hampshire on Glendale | Vital MX Interview

RJ Hampshire continues to impress in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross and, in this Vital MX interview, he discusses chasing that elusive 250SX West victory and whether moving to the 450F for Atlanta is an option.

 

