RJ Hampshire on Anaheim 1 Win | Interview

PostRace

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire waltzed into Anaheim's Angel Stadium with a different aurora when 2024 Monster Energy Supercross fired into life. Hampshire was expected by most to establish himself as one of the favorites and he did just that with an incredible ride. Later, in the post-race media scrum, he discussed that new position in the sport, as well as the moves made by Husqvarna that have put him in such a brilliant position.