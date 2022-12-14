Ricky Carmichael on Triumph | "Yes, I've ridden the bike on Supercross..." 3 Ricky Carmichael on Triumph | "Yes, I've ridden the bike on Supercross..." Vital MX Play Again We chat with Triumph's Global Off-Road Ambassador, the Goat, Ricky Carmichael about how bike development is going, how long he's been involved, and if he's test the new machine on Supercross. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Ricky Carmichael Triumph Motorcycles Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 12/14/2022 8:00am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related "I Was Blown Away at the First Test..." | Ricky Carmichael on Triumph Going MXGP Racing 3 Dirt Shark: Ricky Carmichael on a KX125 2 Stroke 5 Did Ricky Carmichael Ruin the Sport of Motocross & Supercross? Chad Reed Shares his Thoughts. Ricky Carmichael on Leaving Honda: "They Were Trying to Sign Stew" - Pulp MX @Ping EP. 1 | Could RC Qualify For a 450 Main? 13 3 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular View replies to: Ricky Carmichael on Triumph | "Yes, I've ridden the bike on Supercross..." To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
