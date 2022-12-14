Ricky Carmichael on Triumph | "Yes, I've ridden the bike on Supercross..." 3

We chat with Triumph's Global Off-Road Ambassador, the Goat, Ricky Carmichael about how bike development is going, how long he's been involved, and if he's test the new machine on Supercross.
Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related:
Ricky Carmichael
Triumph Motorcycles

Related

3 comments

View replies to: Ricky Carmichael on Triumph | "Yes, I've ridden the bike on Supercross..."

c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg
-MAVERICK-
1 hour ago

RC mentioned test riders.

I was under the impression that Iván Cervantes and himself were the test/development riders. 

If there's other riders, anyone know who they are? 

1