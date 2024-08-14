Raw: Chase Sexton vs Hunter Lawrence

Whilst the 2024 Pro Motocross season is winding down, the battle is still on between Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence. The first 450MX moto at the recent Unadilla round featured some great racing between the two. Lawrence clinched victory in that stint but Sexton responded with a strong performance in moto two, securing the win and the overall for the day. Dive into this raw, unfiltered footage from round nine of 2024 AMA Pro Motocross to witness the action unfold.