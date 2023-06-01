Race Semis of Anaheim 1 | 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 1

 

It's almost race day and time to kick off the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season as some of the top team's semis roll into the paddock...in a rain storm. Enjoy.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
Anaheim 1

c50 Washougal unidilla RIcky Carmichael 2001 0008 1644353732
mikebrownsound
49 seconds ago

Actually one of the highlights every year! The big bois trailers rolling in fresh and sometimes with a new look! Sweet Lindsay, anything behind the scenes is my cup of tea! 