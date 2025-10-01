Race Rigs of Anaheim 1 | 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 2

It's almost race day and time to kick off the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season as some of the top team's semis roll into the paddock.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
Monster Energy Supercross
SuperMotocross World Championship
2 comments

View replies to: Race Rigs of Anaheim 1 | 2025 Monster Energy Supercross

2591
BCnYA
1 hour ago

Troy Lee Designs Ducati Race Team… nice! It’s cool to see them at A1 representing Ducati, even though we have to wait until 2026 to see the actual race team and riders… unless Cairoli races a few select rounds of AMA Motocross, which is the rumor. 

1