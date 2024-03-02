Race Day Scenes | 2024 Detroit Supercross

It's race day in Detroit! The fifth round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, run inside of Ford Field, acts as the first 250SX East round of the season and so storylines aplenty are ensured. Catch up on the action thus far in this Vital MX video.

Credit: Sean Ogden
