Race Day Scenes | 2024 Anaheim 2

It's race day at Anaheim 2! The fourth round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, run inside of Angel Stadium, acts as the first Triple Crown of the season and so storylines aplenty are ensured. Catch up on the action thus far in this Vital MX video.

Credit: Sean Ogden
