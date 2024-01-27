Race Day Scenes | 2024 Anaheim 2 Race Day Scenes | 2024 Anaheim 2 Vital MX Play Again It's race day at Anaheim 2! The fourth round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, run inside of Angel Stadium, acts as the first Triple Crown of the season and so storylines aplenty are ensured. Catch up on the action thus far in this Vital MX video. Credit: Sean Ogden Related: 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Anaheim 2 Jett Lawrence Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 1/27/2024 2:39pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.