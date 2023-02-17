Question of the Week | Ban Start Devices? 10

Should start devices be banned from Monster Energy Supercross, so that emphasis is put back on the rider skillsets? That is the question that we fielded to many of the guys in the pits.

Credit: Jamie Guida
GFace_689
1 hour ago

If anything it levels the playing field Wink for short guys. But if they allow you to use start block then I say get rid of them and go back to dirt starting gates. Slower speeds going into the first corner might help. 

Matt NZ
2 hours ago

Why ban them? Like seriously what is the advantage? If we are talking about saving costs and making the factory bikes and privateer bikes more comparable,  then ban aftermarket ECUs,  'A Kit' suspension and different gearboxes. 

All banning hole shot devices will do is slow line speed a little bit. And I say this as a racer who has never used one and I do not care if other guys in my class do. And to the cost point I don't care what anyone does to their bikes. As long as same CC rating then go to town I say. 

snillum
4 hours ago

Mix it up. Ban them for a while. "There will be a lot of loop outs".. I doubt it. The riders will practice starts and dial them in. 

Boomslang
6 hours ago

Yes they should be banned...to save costs. Everyone has them so there is no real disadvantage. 

Go back to the roots..lets not go all F1...

novajustin
6 hours ago

100% they should get rid of the grate and starting devices. go back to old school skill. 

