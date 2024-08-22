Progression is Ongoing | Fox Racing's 2025 Lineup

One with Racing.

Progression is ongoing. Introducing the all-new MX25 Racewear Collection.

To be number one, you must first become one with. One with your body, bike, and gear. One with the conditions and ambitions to capitalize on every teachable moment and achieve what we all aspire to—next level progression. Since 1974, our drive has always been to equip the field with the fastest and most innovative racewear on the planet. From groms to pros, podiums to pits, and everywhere dirt meets two wheels, become one with the all-new MX25 Racewear Collection.