Pro Motocross Prep | Anderson, McAdoo, DiFrancesco, and More - Private Test Day at Perris Raceway 2

It’s less than a week before Pro Motocross starts…and we found Jason Anderson, Julien Beaumer, Cameron McAdoo, Ryder DiFrancesco, Pierce Brown, Cullin Park, and more during a private test day at the infamous Perris Raceway. Enjoy the raw visuals and sounds, like you were fence side and playing hooky from work.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
