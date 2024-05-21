Pro Motocross Prep | Anderson, McAdoo, DiFrancesco, and More - Private Test Day at Perris Raceway
It’s less than a week before Pro Motocross starts…and we found Jason Anderson, Julien Beaumer, Cameron McAdoo, Ryder DiFrancesco, Pierce Brown, Cullin Park, and more during a private test day at the infamous Perris Raceway. Enjoy the raw visuals and sounds, like you were fence side and playing hooky from work.
Credit:
Dylan Kelley
