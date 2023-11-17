Press Day Thoughts | 2023 Paris Supercross

The annual Paris Supercross is less than 24 hours away and the riders are set in France! Hear from Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence as the best weekend of the off-season beckons.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
