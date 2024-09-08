Press Day Interviews | 2024 Unadilla

2024 Pro Motocross is nearing a conclusion now, yes, but the addition of new athletes makes round nine at Unadilla feel like the start of a new season. The title battles are all but over – Chase Sexton and Haiden Deegan have firm grips on their respective championship leads – but an abundance of storylines lie within the 450MX and 250MX classes. A lot of those are covered in immense detail in this video from press day at Unadilla.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen talks in detail about jumping back onto his RM-Z450 and into the routine of Pro Motocross. It's been a trickier period than most would have expected and he is candid about that in this pre-race chat. In addition, Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence talks about the blood tests that were done after Washougal and the decision to hop onto the 2025 CRF450R so early. Oh, the return of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb makes for an intriguing interview too. Much like Roczen, his path back to the races has been bumpier than first thought. Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance's Colt Nichols discusses his new home and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan opens up about his stance with three to go too.