Press Day Interviews | 2024 Texas

Press Day

The SuperMotocross World Championship has stormed into Texas' Motor Speedway, a small jaunt from Dallas Fort-Worth, for the second fixture. The on-track action commenced with free practice this afternoon – sessions that provide a rare chance to eliminate confusion with bike set-up on a unique track layout. A handful of athletes, namely Max Anstie and Dean Wilson, were available for discussions at different points and shed light on burning topics as another playoff looms.

Max Anstie's perspective on how difficult it can be to fine tune the starting procedure in SuperMotocross is most interesting. It is an issue that has not been messaged as much as others and one that should be added to the long list of hurdles that riders must overcome in order to become an SMX champion. Anstie, talking fresh off of track walk, provides insight on how the circuit inside of Texas' Motor Speedway should differ to Charlotte's fixture.

Dean Wilson and Colt Nichols, stars who are tied into the last-chance qualifiers, discuss the problems that come from that and the unexpected benefits. Wilson provides more clarification on how his race program will look in 2025, in addition. Updates from the SMX World Championship will be added to this YouTube channel, as well as the Vital MX website, across the weekend. Think of this a one-stop shop for information from the off-road space.