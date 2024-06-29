Press Day Interviews | 2024 Southwick Motocross 1

The fifth round of 2024 Pro Motocross, Southwick, was launched with press activities today, June 28. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams. Justin Barcia is open about his knee injuries and whether those will halt his progress in the future, then his Red Bull Troy Lee Designs GASGAS Factory Racing's Ryder DiFrancesco discusses his progress with a sport's psychologist. Triumph Racing's Joey Savatgy and Phoenix Honda's Dylan Ferrandis talk about their respective struggles as the halfway point approaches. Vital MX will have coverage of the riding portion of press day in due course, so subscribe and stay tuned for more from round 22 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Moto Braap
3 minutes ago

Lewis may not know it but he is sort of a sports psychologist the way he asks the riders good questions.  A lot of people think going to a psychologist is about getting advice or being analyzed but the good ones get you thinking and keep you motivated towards your goals asking where the rider wants to be at and/or what  factors could be affecting what they want to happen or what can go wrong.  

I am now more respecting Ryder D. not just for using an extra resource but willing to tell us about it that he’s trying to improve.  Not all 40 riders can be top 5 or better but if he believes he belongs there this might help.  And it makes him a role model to other riders seeking help against the opposite assumption that it would sound weak to admit it.  And then to have Lewis know other riders that get help makes it sound like part of the teams that have grown ever so big to help elite riders like in MX to take on tracks and competitors like at Southwick.