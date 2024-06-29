Press Day

The fifth round of 2024 Pro Motocross, Southwick, was launched with press activities today, June 28. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams. Justin Barcia is open about his knee injuries and whether those will halt his progress in the future, then his Red Bull Troy Lee Designs GASGAS Factory Racing's Ryder DiFrancesco discusses his progress with a sport's psychologist. Triumph Racing's Joey Savatgy and Phoenix Honda's Dylan Ferrandis talk about their respective struggles as the halfway point approaches. Vital MX will have coverage of the riding portion of press day in due course, so subscribe and stay tuned for more from round 22 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.