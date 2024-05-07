Press Day Interviews | 2024 RedBud Motocross

The sixth round of 2024 Pro Motocross, RedBud, was launched with press activities today, July 05. Vital MX's Michael Lindsay was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams. Chase Sexton, Kyle Webster, Phil Nicoletti, Casey Cochran, Broc Tickle and Jeff Walker feature. Vital MX will have coverage of the riding portion of press day in due course, so subscribe and stay tuned for more from round 23 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.