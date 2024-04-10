Press Day

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is underway at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom – Lewis Phillips cornered a handful of elite riders for a chat on Friday. Jeffrey Herlings is so candid as he talks about his admiration for Jett Lawrence and how pleased he is to make it to the end of a season. The last time that Herlings raced the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations was in 2021 and that was far from a 'real' event. Herlings provides some humor too, as does Tommy Searle.

Jorge Prado discusses his title in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and Jeremy Seewer talks about his tricky term. Cooper Webb previews the race on behalf of Team USA and breaks down his move to the YZ250F – it is obvious that he is quietly optimistic. There is so much to take from day one. This is the perfect video to whet your appetitive. Remember to stay tuned to Vital MX for all of the content from the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.