Press Day Interviews | 2024 Ironman

Press Day

It's the final round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross series! A pre-race press conference was held next to Ironman Raceway today, August 23, and Lewis Phillips managed to catch three riders on their way out of the Stone Creek Lodge.

Chase Sexton continues a recent trend with a lighthearted interview ahead of 'championship day' – there's more discussion about his starts and the recent progress that Aaron Plessinger has made. Sexton is likely to wrap up the championship in moto one tomorrow.

Max Anstie is back, after having to go through the concussion protocol this week, so he speaks about the road back to full fitness. The Budds Creek crash could threaten to halt his momentum, but he reflects on why that is not the case this time around.

Jordon Smith of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing reflects on one of his better seasons in the AMA Pro Motocross series and how he can bottle up that progress to take it into the future. Smith is just one point clear of Ryder DiFrancesco in a battle for ninth in 250MX.