Press Day Interviews | 2024 High Point Motocross Press Day Interviews | 2024 High Point Motocross Vital MX Play Again Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Chance Hymas and Levi Kitchen preview another round of the 2024 Pro Motocross series. High Point, Pennsylvania, will host the battleground that poses as round 21 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: 2024 Pro Motocross High Point Raceway Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton