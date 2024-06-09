Press Day Interviews | 2024 Charlotte
Press Day
The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs have fired into life with day one in Concord, NC. A hectic Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway resulted in little time to find athletes, but Jett Lawrence and Chance Hymas were available for updates ahead of the first playoff. Lawrence is candid about his return to competition, where his multiple injuries are at and how he views his chance across the next couple of weekends.
Credit:
Lewis Phillips