Press Day Interviews | 2024 Budds Creek

2024 AMA Pro Motocross has descended upon Budds Creek, Maryland, for the penultimate round of the current term. The historic venue is poised to host a perfect day of on-track action and notable returnees make the 10th round even more fascinating. Eli Tomac discusses his launch back into action in this video from the press event – he offers some fascinating insight on his recovery and just how tedious his thumb injury was. RJ Hampshire, also returning to action, answers a similar line of questioning before jumping back into 250MX.

Dean Wilson discusses his recent trip to Brazil and eagerness to launch into a seeded position for the SuperMotocross World Championship, as well as the fact that his expectations are higher than they were in his previous attempt at Washougal. Christian Craig opens up about his current position and whether he should even be racing whilst facing such an uphill battle. Finally, Chance Hymas dissects a rollercoaster day at the previous round at Unadilla and the positives that could be taken from that DNF-DNF scorecard.