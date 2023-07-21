Press Day Interviews | 2023 Washougal

The eighth round of 2023 Pro Motocross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Millville! Hear from Haiden Deegan, Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols, Seth Hammaker, and more as a new round of the 2023 SuperMotocross series beckons.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
