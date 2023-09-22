Press Day Interviews | 2023 Los Angeles

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship finale is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set in Los Angeles! Hear from Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger and RJ Hampshire as a new round of the inaugural season beckons.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
