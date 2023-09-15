Press Day Interviews | 2023 Chicago

The second round of 2023 SuperMotocross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set in Chicago! Hear from Haiden Deegan, Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, RJ Hampshire and more as a new round of the inaugural season beckons.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
