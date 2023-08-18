Press Day Interviews | 2023 Budds Creek Press Day Interviews | 2023 Budds Creek Vital MX Play Again The penultimate round of 2023 Pro Motocross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Budds Creek! Hear from Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer and more as a new round of the 2023 SuperMotocross series beckons. Credit: Jamie Guida Related: 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Budds Creek MX Justin Barcia Justin Cooper Julien Beaumer Casey Cochran Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 8/18/2023 12:11pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.