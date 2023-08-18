Press Day Interviews | 2023 Budds Creek

The penultimate round of 2023 Pro Motocross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Budds Creek! Hear from Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer and more as a new round of the 2023 SuperMotocross series beckons.

Credit: Jamie Guida
Related:
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Budds Creek MX
Justin Barcia
Justin Cooper
Julien Beaumer
Casey Cochran
0 comments