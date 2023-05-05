Press Day Chatter | 2023 Denver Supercross Press Day Chatter | 2023 Denver Supercross Vital MX Play Again The 2023 Denver Supercross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Empower Field at Mile High! Hear from Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen and Colt Nichols as a new round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series beckons. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Colt Nichols Ken Roczen Denver 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 5/5/2023 3:05pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.