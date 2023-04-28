Press Day Chats | 2023 Nashville Supercross

The 2023 Nashville Supercross is less than 24 hours away and the teams are set at Nissan Stadium! Hear from Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson and Max Anstie as a new round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series beckons.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
