Press Day Chat | 2025 San Diego

Press Day

Monster Energy AMA Supercross storms into San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium for round two of the new season. A terrific Anaheim opener has left fans with countless questions that could be answered within the next 24 hours. The discussion on press day – held at midday on January 17 – shed some lights on some of those talking points, as Honda HRC and Monster Energy Kawasaki riders opened up to the press.

Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence discuss a hard opener, where they finished in 11th and 12th respectively, as well as the work that has been done to the CRF450RW. Jett is very honest about the progress made with his starts – a gearing change should see him better positioned this weekend – and the pair chat about an odd feeling with their suspension.

Jorge Prado talks candidly about his adaption to Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the KX450; he discusses his pace and potential in comparison to teammate Jason Anderson, as well as what he has learned from racing at the front of the 450SX field. Prado, like many MXGP stars, refuses to hold back in his assessment of the current landscape.

Vital MX's Lewis Phillips hosts as round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross beckons. Remain engaged in the coming days for coverage from San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.