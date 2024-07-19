Press Day | 2024 Washougal Motocross

The eighth round of the 2024 Pro Motocross at Washougal kicked off today, July 19, with a series of press activities. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Washougal MX
2024 Pro Motocross
Hunter Lawrence
Levi Kitchen
Chance Hymas
Joey Savatgy
0 comments