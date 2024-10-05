Press Day | 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series will reach its conclusion this weekend, as the finale will be run at Salt Lake City's Rice Eccles Stadium tomorrow night.

A handful of riders took to the track today, Friday, and were on hand to answer questions from Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips. Watch as Hunter Lawrence discusses the situation with his brother, Jett, last weekend and whether he would want to be handed a win. Adam Cianciarulo discusses the emotions that have come with the conclusion of his professional career and concerns about how he 'should' feel. Dean Wilson reveals why he was not in the pre-event press conference and whether this will actually be his final start in Monster Energy Supercross. Finally, Haiden Deegan looks ahead to the 250SX East/West Showdown where he maintains an outside shot at the 250SX East crown.

Action from the riding sessions that took place today will be available on Vital MX in due course.