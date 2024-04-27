Press Day | 2024 Philadelphia Supercross

We chat with Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson and Colt Nichols as they gear up for the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. On a warm day in Philadelphia, listen to some key figures ponder different topics.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
