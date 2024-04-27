Press Day | 2024 Philadelphia Supercross Press Day | 2024 Philadelphia Supercross Vital MX Play Again We chat with Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson and Colt Nichols as they gear up for the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. On a warm day in Philadelphia, listen to some key figures ponder different topics. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Philadelphia Eli Tomac Cooper Webb Jett Lawrence Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 4/26/2024 11:35am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.