Press Day | 2024 Millville Motocross

Press Day

The seventh round of 2024 Pro Motocross, Southwick, was launched with press activities today, July 12. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from various race teams. Hunter Lawrence of the Honda HRC team is candid about his position as the sole Lawrence and what his plans beyond this season could be. 250MX teammate, Jo Shimoda, discusses his exclusion from Team Japan for the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations as well!

Vital MX will have coverage of the riding portion of press day in due course, so subscribe and stay tuned for more from round 24 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.