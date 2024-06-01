Press Day | 2024 Hangtown Motocross

Press Day

The second round of Pro Motocross, Hangtown, was launched with press activities today, May 31. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips was on hand to discuss a multitude of topics with a handful of riders from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

Justin Barcia is candid as he discusses the knee injury that is proving to be troublesome, as well as mysterious, then dives into the nature of his MC 450F. There is set-up discussion with Justin Cooper too, as he admits that he is not the best test rider in the sport and leans on his teammates. That is proving to be difficult now, of course, as he is the lone ranger beneath Yamaha's 450F tent.

Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith and Ryder DiFrancesco share intriguing thoughts in their respective interviews. DiFrancesco is particularly interesting, as he speaks openly about his position within the sport and the pressure that he feels to perform. It is rare to have such a revealing discussion with '34' and it is well worth tuning into at the time stamped below.

