Press Day | 2024 Foxborough Supercross

Press Day

Monster Energy Supercross rumbles on in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the 13th round of 2024's term beckons. Unfortunately, press day was cancelled due to inclement weather at Gillette Stadium. There was heavy rain on Thursday and Friday morning, unfortunately, but the track was covered and a clear forecast for Saturday should ensure that riders are able to race each other rather than just prioritizing survival.

Despite the fact that there was not a press event, Lewis Phillips tracked down five riders in the paddock. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Casey Cochran, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia, Fire Power Honda's Max Anstie, Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance's Shane McElrath and Partzilla PRMX's Cade Clason were available for in-depth discussions. There are a handful of interesting points raised – each rider was professional with their outlook and thought process.

There will be more come from Foxborough, so stay tuned to this very channel. Remember that Jett Lawrence leads Cooper Webb by eight points in 450SX, whereas Cameron McAdoo leads Tom Vialle by two points in the 250SX East division. This championship is far from over and Vital MX will provide inside access to the race to the final checkered flag.