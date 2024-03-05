Press Day | 2024 Denver Supercross

Press Day

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series is rapidly approaching its conclusion, as the penultimate round of the term will be run at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High tomorrow night. A handful of riders took to the track today, Friday, and were on hand to answer questions from Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips.

Watch as Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart recount their recent struggles, as well as the steps forward that have been made in recent weeks. Both riders are desperate to end the season on a high, after limited success. Stewart, for instance, is yet to appear in 450SX’s top five, which is almost unfathomable for a rider of his caliber.

250SX West title contenders, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen, also look ahead to their penultimate round. Two points separate the pair and both have dealt with health issues in recent weeks, as these interviews reveal. Remember that Hampshire and Kitchen duked it out for the win in Denver last year and so this is a 'round two' of sorts.

Action from the riding sessions that took place today will be available on Vital MX in due course.

00:00 – Justin Barcia

03:31 – Malcolm Stewart

06:12 – RJ Hampshire

09:08 – Levi Kitchen