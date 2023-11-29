Post-Race Chatter | Ken Roczen on WSX Post-Race Chatter | Ken Roczen on WSX Vital MX Play Again Ken Roczen's triumph in Australia marked his second consecutive WSX title, solidifying his back-to-back championship status. Gain firsthand insights from him as he delves into the post-race press conference from Down Under. Credit: WSX Related: Ken Roczen 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 11/29/2023 7:29am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.