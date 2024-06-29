Phoenix Rising - Fighting Until the End | Episode 2

Dylan Ferrandis found himself without a home for 2024, until a late deal was proposed by the combined efforts of Phoenix Racing and Factory Connection to put together a 450 effort built around the successful but overlooked Frenchman. In the series "Phoenix Rising", we follow the story of how this program came together and how it performs. Meet the people behind the curtain.

In episode two, we continue with the team as they push for season-best results in Supercross, just to be followed by injuries and delays for their riders. Cullin Park's 2024 season ends in a flash, while Dylan Ferrandis goes from the highest of highs of his season, to struggling to get back on track. Join us for the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season.