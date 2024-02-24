Phoenix Rising - Dylan Ferrandis Starting Over | Episode 1
Dylan Ferrandis found himself without a home for 2024, until a late deal was proposed by the combined efforts of Phoenix Racing and Factory Connection to put together a 450 effort built around the successful but overlooked Frenchman. In the series "Phoenix Rising", we follow the story of how this program came together and how it performs. Meet the people behind the curtain.
Credit:
Dylan Kelley
