“People Booed Ricky Carmichael…” | Jason Anderson on Anaheim 2

PostRace

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson talks to us about his night in Anaheim, racing lines, a bit of chatter about the new bike, and we touch on the subject of Jett Lawrence and how he was received in opening ceremonies this weekend.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related:
Jason Anderson
Anaheim 2
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Jett Lawrence
0 comments