"The One Year Deal Wasn't My Decision" | Cooper Webb 2023 Pre-Season "The One Year Deal Wasn't My Decision" | Cooper Webb 2023 Pre-Season Vital MX Play Again Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Cooper Webb talks to us about his pre-season prep heading into 2023, where he's at with the bike, his Summer off and why he's only on a one year deal. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Cooper Webb Red Bull KTM Supercross 2023 ML512 12/7/2022 5:30pm Related Ryan Dungey Commits to ALL 12 Rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2 Ryan Dungey and Jeffrey Herlings to Race 2022 AMA Pro Motocross? Copper Webb Staying Home? 12 ZACH OSBORNE'S NEW DEAL WITH HUSQVARNA, INJURY UPDATES ON WEBB, SEXTON AND MORE Cooper Webb Confirms He Will Sit Out 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Series | Intends to Re-Sign With KTM 2 Antonio Cairoli is Stateside! RAW Laps from Perris Raceway 17 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.