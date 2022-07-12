"The One Year Deal Wasn't My Decision" | Cooper Webb 2023 Pre-Season

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Cooper Webb talks to us about his pre-season prep heading into 2023, where he's at with the bike, his Summer off and why he's only on a one year deal.
Credit: Michael Lindsay
