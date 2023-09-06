One Lap | RJ Hampshire at Thunder Valley

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire takes us for a lap of Thunder Valley, ahead of round three of 2023 Pro Motocross. Apologies for the sound quality. We worked around a microphone issue as best as we possibly could!

Credit: Sean Ogden
