One Lap | RJ Hampshire at Thunder Valley

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire takes us for a lap of Thunder Valley, ahead of round three of 2023 Pro Motocross. Apologies for the sound quality. We worked around a microphone issue as best as we possibly could!
