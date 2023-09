Rumor_Mill

What the 450 class Silly Season lacks in quantity, it’s makes up for in quality. Find out where the likes of Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis are going…who’s renewed their current deals, and who’s moving up from the 250 class. Also, for the fully Silly Season list including all teams, riders, and staff, head here: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/silly-season-2024-diving-deeper-round-…