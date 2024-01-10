New Bikes, Contracts, Team Changes, and More | Silly Season 250 Class New Bikes, Contracts, Team Changes, and More | Silly Season 250 Class Vital MX Play Again Rumor_Mill Silly Season is winding down and here's all the 250 class news in one place! We cover all the major teams and riders in this video. Enjoy.For a full team list, head here: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/silly-season-2025-already-winding-down Related: Silly Season Rumormill Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 10/1/2024 6:55am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.