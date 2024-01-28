“My flat tire helped out a lot.” | RJ Hampshire on Anaheim 2

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire walks us through the first triple crown of the year, battling with Levi Kitchen, a flat tire in moto three, and his mentality so far through this championship compared to years past.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
