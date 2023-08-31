MXGP Team Rig Tour | Standing Construct Honda MXGP Team Rig Tour | Standing Construct Honda Vital MX Play Again Pauls Jonass of Standing Construct Honda MXGP gives us a tour of the team's new "fish bowl" rig. Would you like to see these hit in the United States? Credit: Sean Ogden Related: Pauls Jonass 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship Standing Construct Honda Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 8/31/2023 11:32am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.