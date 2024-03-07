MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 West Nusa Tenggara

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship ventured all of the way to Lombok, Indonesia, to start the second half of the current term. Lombok, a man-made circuit on an airstrip, debuted last year, but will host a triple header for the first time this month. Jorge Prado (2-1) and Kay de Wolf (1-1) emerged victorious. Conversation in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' covers a variety of topics from injuries to silly season and everything in between.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round 11, the Grand Prix of West Nusa Tenggara at Lombok, as well as current movements in the paddock and other news from Grands Prix. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.