MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Switzerland

Three rounds remain in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and Team HRC's Tim Gajser has chosen to strike at the perfect time. A 1-1 performance at the Grand Prix of Switzerland, run over the weekend, boosted his championship lead to 18 points over Jorge Prado. Jeffrey Herlings is 42 points adrift now. All of that is discussed here, as well as the craziness that is happening around the MXGP paddock.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, in its third year of existence, appears on YouTube with an episode that recaps round 17, the Grand Prix of Switzerland. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be shared following each 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship round. Listen to this audio file on whatever podcast platform is preferred.