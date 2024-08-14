MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Sweden

Lommel strikes fear into the hearts of most – the bottomless sand threatens to derail the title hopes of even the very best. The incredible spectacle that unfolds means that the Grand Prix of Flanders tend to be the best event each year and, fortunately, this past weekend's fixture was no different. Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado took a chunk out of Tim Gajser's title hopes, and significant signings have taken place ahead of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Those topics dominate this podcast. There is also a spotlight on Conrad Mewse and the incredible progress that Kay de Wolf is making in the MX2 class.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, in its third year of existence, makes its YouTube debut with an episode that recaps round 14, the Grand Prix of Flanders. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be shared following each 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship round.