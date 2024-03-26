MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Spain ft. Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado joins the 'MXGP Podcast Show' to discuss a perfect weekend at his home Grand Prix, the second round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, as well as his plans for the future and Monster Energy Supercross aspirations. Prado is candid and honest as he discusses his weaknesses and mental state as he takes control of the MXGP class. Note that he has won three of the four motos that have been run to start the season! 10 points is his advantage.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round two, the Grand Prix of Spain at intu-Xanadu, as well as current movements in the paddock and injuries that have struck the premier division. Maxime Renaux (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing) and Ruben Fernandez (Team HRC) will be sidelined for much, if not all, of the season.

The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.