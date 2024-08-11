MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Off-Season 1

The 'MXGP Podcast Show' returns with a special off-season edition that tackles a handful of burning questions from loyal listeners! There is robust analysis of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar and the difficulties that come along with that, before a deep dive into the state of Infront Moto Racing and whether the constant criticism of them is unjust. Prize money, personas and management tactics are touched on in detail with perspective that has come from a combined 34 years in Grands Prix.

There is an intriguing statistic about Kawasaki's MX2 success, which does not put 'green' in the best light and then an educated stance on Suzuki's disappearance from motorsport. Jeremy Seewer and his chances aboard the Ducati Desmo450 MX are covered, with some debate, as well Lucas Coenen's chances of becoming MXGP world champion in his first attempt. There is a lot to dive into, which should help with the tedious winter months and lack of well-rounded content.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
avatar
Matt NZ
4 hours ago

Nice surprise on a Saturday morning to find another podcast! Thanks for the time to do this for the huddled masses. 

I've commented here before but the power shift to the US is not money (as you both mentioned) its the challenge. The stars have aligned and look at the potential 2026 outdoor 450 series rider list - Jett, Chase, Hunter, Prado, Deegan as the top level draw cards, great, for the most part tracks, every round of SX and MX you are only away 2 to 3 nights from home, same food, same country, only 4 time zones to cross for the whole year, big crowds indoors and out and then on top SMX to close the year. 

I totally get why the younger crop of Euro talent are looking at the US and being drawn that way. I'd be desperate to go as well. 

I'm a huge MXGP fan. I watch every minute of every round either live or delayed, but they need to change the model. Start with the tracks and the coverage. Actually promote the riders and teams. Just do something to add some spark. 

