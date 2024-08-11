The 'MXGP Podcast Show' returns with a special off-season edition that tackles a handful of burning questions from loyal listeners! There is robust analysis of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar and the difficulties that come along with that, before a deep dive into the state of Infront Moto Racing and whether the constant criticism of them is unjust. Prize money, personas and management tactics are touched on in detail with perspective that has come from a combined 34 years in Grands Prix.

There is an intriguing statistic about Kawasaki's MX2 success, which does not put 'green' in the best light and then an educated stance on Suzuki's disappearance from motorsport. Jeremy Seewer and his chances aboard the Ducati Desmo450 MX are covered, with some debate, as well Lucas Coenen's chances of becoming MXGP world champion in his first attempt. There is a lot to dive into, which should help with the tedious winter months and lack of well-rounded content.